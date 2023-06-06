The national flag of China is displayed in a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Getty Images APG's pension fund clients are more worried about investing in China, the Financial Times reported. That's as geopolitical risk has grown, with China increasingly at odds with the West. "There is a very real geopolitical risk that has been added to the proposition." Rising international tensions with Beijing are a serious factor in the worsening skepticism around Chinese investments, APG Asset Management told The Financial Times. One of the largest asset managers in the world, the firm is in charge of about $570...