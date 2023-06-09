Mughals failed India in science. Just see what Europe did between 1526 and 1757

There is a heated debate surrounding the Mughal era in India. The BJP portrays it as a dark period, while established historians highlight the glory of the Great Mughals. Previously, the prevailing narrative praised the Mughals as empire builders who expanded their territory, shaping the map of united India under British rule. They were credited with winning wars and constructing iconic landmarks like Lal Quila and the Taj Mahal. This was the historical education most Indian children received through school textbooks. However, since coming to power, the BJP has sought to reshape this narrative. Affiliated intellectuals and social media warriors...