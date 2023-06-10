Deadly drug just 'a click away,' warns grieving Ontario family

An Ontario family is sounding the alarm about how easy it is to access to a potentially deadly drug online. Bromazolam has been involved in a growing number of overdose deaths across the country. Aidan Tate died by himself, but not alone. His family was upstairs, asleep. Earlier that night, they had enjoyed a meal together. Then the 19-year-old went down to his basement bedroom to play his guitar. His father, Phil, popped in to say goodnight and bring his son something to drink. Aidan Tate is seen during a family vacation in May 2017. The 19-year-old Peterborough, Ont., resident...