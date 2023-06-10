Global Superconductors Strategic Business Report 2023: Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & Ensuing Rise in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Superconductors: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global market for Superconductors estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Low & Medium Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Temperature segment is readjusted...