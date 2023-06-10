My parents’ mixed-race marriage radically shaped my family tree. This generation is helping me embrace it

Open this photo in gallery: Charlotte Gill and her twin brother came to Canada in 1971 with their parents, a white British mother and an Indian father. She shares their experience in a new memoir.Courtesy of Charlotte Gill Charlotte Gill’s latest book is Almost Brown: A Mixed-Race Family Memoir. My parents met in London in the sixties. My dad was a turban-wearing Indian man from a former colony, and my mother was British and white. They were both in medical school in London. The city was a fast-changing, exciting place back then, but wasn’t really ready to embrace interracial love....