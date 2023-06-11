We're Already Surfing a 'Splinternet', And It's Only Going to Get More Fragmented

"Splinternet" refers to the way the internet is being splintered – broken up, divided, separated, locked down, boxed up, or otherwise segmented. Whether for nation-states or corporations, there's money and control to be had by influencing what information people can access and share, as well as the costs that are paid for this access. The idea of a splinternet isn't new, nor is the problem. But recent developments are likely to enhance segmentation and have brought it back into new light. The internet as a whole The core question is whether we have just one single internet for everyone, or...