China Has Been Spying from Cuba for Some Time, Says US Official

China has been spying from Cuba for some time and upgraded its intelligence collection facilities there in 2019, a Biden administration official said on Saturday, following a report about a new spying effort underway on the island. The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that China had reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island roughly 100 miles (160 km) from Florida, but the US and Cuban governments cast strong doubt on the report. The Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the media’s characterization ”does not comport with our understanding,”...