Decade without Census data: Governing blind in Amrit Kaal

There is an old Akbar-Birbal story: Akbar wanted to corner Birbal on a question that the Jahanpanah thought his clever minister would not be able to answer truthfully at all. He asked, “Birbal, tell me accurately, what is the population of crows in Agra?” Birbal thought for a moment, and said, “Jahanpanah, there are 33,333 crows in Agra!” Akbar was stunned, but he also knew that Birbal was only being clever, not accurate or truthful. Jahanpanah assumed a stern tone, “Be careful, Birbal. How can you give such a precise number? If you are found to be wrong, I’ll punish...