Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking ties with Taiwan

Honduras has opened an embassy in Beijing, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China. Chinese state media reported foreign minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning. It added that Honduras still needs to determine the embassy’s permanent location and will increase its number of staff. Mr Qin pledged China will establish a new model with Honduras of “friendly co-operation” between countries with different sizes and systems, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry. The symbol of...