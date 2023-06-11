Inter Milan raises hope and ambition in Champions League loss, but also must raise money

Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press ISTANBUL (AP) — In the current renaissance for Italian club soccer, Inter Milan’s impressive performance in a losing cause at the Champions League final stood out. Inter gave Manchester City as many if not more problems than either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich did in the previous two rounds before falling to an unlucky 1-0 loss on Saturday in Istanbul. Fearless at times against the dominant club team in world soccer, creating chances to have at least taken the final into extra time, Inter deserved more than to join Roma and Fiorentina in completing a...