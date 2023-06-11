The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Scientists at Wuhan lab were mixing world’s most deadly coronaviruses to create a new mutant strain, investigators say

June 11, 2023
Source: thesun.ie thesun.ie
News Snapshot:
SCIENTISTS were working with the Chinese military to create a mutant virus and pursue bioweapons just as the pandemic started, investigators believe. They were running secret dangerous experiments combining the most deadly coronaviruses, which reportedly caused a leak from a Wuhan lab. 3 The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China Credit: AFP 3 Researchers studying bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology 3 Investigators believe scientists were working with the Chinese military to create a mutant virus Credit: AP And it is believed vaccine research was going on there in the autumn before the outbreak, pertinent to the Covid-19...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter