The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

TikTok users are calling berberine ‘nature’s Ozempic’ but is it a fad?

June 11, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
When Savannah Crosby started posting videos on TikTok about using berberine, a dietary supplement, for weight loss, she had about 500 followers. About two months later, Crosby now has more than 21,000. “I have a lot of joy and gratitude over the fact that sharing my experience has been able to help other women with the same struggles that I have” in trying to lose weight, said Crosby, a 34-year-old who lives in San Antonio and works for a property management company. Crosby’s popularity is part of a larger trend. People have nicknamed the supplement, which can be purchased online...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter