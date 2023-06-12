OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experiences at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

OPPO, official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, together with the legendary Kaká provided unforgettable experiences for football fans during the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul The OPPO Hospitality Tent offered selected guests an immersive experience with props, first-hand experience with OPPO’s latest technologies, and a chance to meet Kaká The global technology brand also created an experiential exhibition at the OPPO Booth, allowing fans to feel the excitement of being called up for the big game and providing opportunities to capture unforgettable moments with Kaká using OPPO smartphones DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OPPO,...