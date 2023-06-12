Ex-ante regulations can hurt the growth of India’s digital markets

The basic tenets of any competition legislation are to ensure the welfare of markets, promote economic prosperity and make sure all players get an equal chance to compete. This has so far benefited both large and small players, allowing the country to develop an ecosystem of innovation and growth. With a tech-based startup ecosystem penetrating across sectors in India, it is now the third-largest in the world. India has over 800 million internet users. This potentially makes it one of the largest internet markets in the world. Combined with a considerably cheaper workforce, it presents a potential that is vastly...