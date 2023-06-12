OpenAI, Microsoft, Google limiting AI chatbot access in Hong Kong: report

ChatGPT creator OpenAI and other US tech giants are reportedly limiting access to their AI chatbots in Hong Kong – where pro-democracy protesters have faced harsh crackdowns and censorship from the Chinese Communist Party in the last few years. OpenAI, Microsoft and Google have all restricted access to their respective chatbot services for Hong-Kong-based users in recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported. None of the companies have provided a formal explanation for the move – though experts told the Journal that the firms are likely wary of running afoul of a widely-criticized national security law that allows the Chinese...