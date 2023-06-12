Still Wakes the Deep is a new narrative horror game from The Chinese Room

The newest game from The Chinese Room has been announced: Still Wakes the Deep, a narrative horror game that takes place on an oil rig in the mid-1970s, is releasing across multiple platforms next year. Announced as part of the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday 10th June as part of the E3 2023 festivities, a spooky trailer with multiple quick-cut shots of scenes from the game. The game's website distills the plot down succinctly, so we already know that after disaster strikes the Beira D oil rig in the North Sea, off of Scotland's coast, we'll have to navigate the...