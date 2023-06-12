After ‘zero-Covid’ Chinese capital takes flight to India, Japan, South Korea

A lower than expected economic recovery after sudden lifting of ‘zero-Covid’ policy has soured the sentiments of investors in China, prompting them to look for alternative options in stock markets of India, Japan and South Korea. Disappointment from China’s reopening have pushed investors to lookout for alternative options for their money and they are now seeing possibilities in markets of their near neighbours. “Investor sentiment on China has weakened further, and in our view is around rock-bottom levels we’ve only seen a few times over the past decade,” a report by CNBC quoted Goldman Sachs Chief Asia-Pacific Economist Andrew Tilton...