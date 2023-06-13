It seems a day doesn't go by without another thought leader warning of the clear danger artificial intelligence poses to civilisation as we know it. While they're not necessarily wrong, I'd argue the risk of AI is something humanity can manage. But handwringing over digital dystopia is distracting us from a very real existential threat that we're not doing well at addressing at all - the increasingly rapid collapse of the environment which sustains us. This isn't to say we shouldn't be very worried about AI. Last month, hundreds of experts, including some of the biggest names in AI research,...