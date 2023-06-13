Benefit of tech advances ‘outweigh risks’, says top US diplomat

The “positive power” of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, and biotech “outweighs the risks”, according to Nathanial Fick, US ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy. But the EU and US as well as other “developed wealthy economies” must work urgently to develop adequate global governance to “mitigate the risks,” said Mr Fick, who has been in the newly created role for nine months. Mr Fick suggested firm policies are needed for Chinese technology and infrastructure companies because of their relationship with the Chinese government, which has “a very different view of what rights respecting use...