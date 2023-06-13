The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Vision Pro name change looms as Apple faces a trademark battle with an old foe

June 13, 2023
Anyone buying a Vision Pro headset in China might have to buy something different, with a name change on the cards unless Apple can do a deal with an old Android foe. Apple has so far not confirmed which countries beyond the USA the Vision Pro headset will launch in once it goes on sale in early 2024, but it has some work to do if it intends China to be one of them. That's after it was discovered that it doesn't own the trademark for Vision Pro in the country. What's more, the company that does own it is...
