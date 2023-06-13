I’m backing these 2 little-known ASX shares to beat the ASX 200 over the long-term You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More An ASX share doesn’t need to be well-known for it to generate strong returns for investors and beat the S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX: XJO). Many of the ASX’s biggest shares have a reputation for reaping a lot of their profit through providing products and...