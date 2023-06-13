Sam Bankman-Fried challenges post-extradition charges in Bahamas court

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the indicted founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wants a U.S. judge to throw out criminal charges brought against him following his extradition from the Bahamas. In papers filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for the former billionaire said they asked Bahamas' Supreme Court to bar the country's government from authorizing U.S. prosecutors to move forward on the five charges, until their client has a chance to be heard. The lawyers said a sixth charge, for violating U.S. campaign finance laws, should also be dismissed though it was brought before...