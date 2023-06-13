top U.S. cyber official

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly testifies before a House Homeland Security Subcommittee, at the Rayburn House Office Building on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. China's cyber espionage and sabotage capacities are an "epoch-defining threat," the top U.S. cybersecurity official said, warning that in the event of open warfare "aggressive cyber operations" would threaten critical U.S. transportation infrastructure "to induce societal panic." "I think this is the real threat that we need to be prepared for," Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Jen Easterly said at a Monday appearance at the Aspen Institute in Washington, D.C....