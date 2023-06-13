The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Toyota unveils sweeping plans for new battery technology, EV innovation

June 13, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Open this photo in gallery: The Toyota booth at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, on April 19, 2021.ALY SONG/Reuters Toyota TM-N will introduce high-performance, solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the driving range and cut costs of future electric vehicles (EVs), the automaker said on Tuesday, a strategic pivot that sent its shares higher. The Japanese giant’s technology roadmap, covering aspects as varied as next-generation battery development and a radical redesign of factories, amounted to the automaker’s fullest disclosure of its plan to compete in the fast-growing market for EVs where it has lagged rivals led by...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter