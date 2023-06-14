The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Price war: Amazon excludes rival Temu from competitive price checks

June 14, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Amazon is excluding its new competitor Temu from its price searching algorithm that checks if products sold on its platform are competitive with rivals, saying the site doesn't meet its standards. According to Amazon, Temu, an e-commerce marketplace that launched in September, does not meet its "strict qualification standards" for Amazon's fair pricing policy. That means some low-priced general merchandise on Temu, owned by PDD Holdings, could beat out prices offered by Amazon's marketplace sellers. The pricing algorithm, which uses automated and manual tracking methods, checks products found on and off Amazon to ensure...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter