Sasana Symposium 2023: Malaysia's real-time payment system "robust and reliable" and "second to none"

E-payment use in M'sia has surged to 291 transactions per capita, targeting 400 by 2026 Bank-fintech collaboration crucial, combining trust and security with fintech's innovation "What Malaysia has is the benefit of having a real-time payment system that is second to none." Farhan Ahmad, Group CEO of PayNet who was speaking at the Sasana Symposium 2023 (SS2023) hosted by Bank Negara Malaysia on Thursday, 8 June praised Malaysia's digital payment infrastructure as superior and more reliable when compared to other countries, including China and India. Yet, he emphasised, there is potential for further utilisation despite the country having a strong...