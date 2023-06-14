Why the US wants to rejoin UNESCO after years of disputes over Israel and Palestine

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) announced on Monday that the United States will rejoin it in July, four years after it left the agency (along with Israel), alleging that UNESCO was biased against Israel. The move to rejoin will face a vote by UNESCO’s member states and is expected to pass easily. UNESCO is a UN agency tasked with furthering international cooperation and peace through the promotion of educational, scientific and cultural causes. For instance, it designates locations globally as World Heritage Sites, which means international recognition and possible funding. The United States was a founding...