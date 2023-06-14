Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,990.40, up 69.09): Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $39.99 on 14.5 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.21, or 1.65 per cent, to $74.68 on 13.0 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $49.94 on 7.2 million shares. Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $25.80 on 5.0 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 12...