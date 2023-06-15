Dow Tumbles 400 Points After Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with Dow Jones dropping around 400 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 1.19% to 33,803.56 while the NASDAQ fell 0.70% to 13,478.79. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.63% to 4,341.57. Check This Out: Bitcoin Falls Below $26,000 Ahead Of Fed's Decision; XRP Becomes Top Loser Leading and Lagging Sectors Information technology shares jumped by 0.6% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR), up 18%, and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), up 13%. (NYSE:COHR), up 18%, and (NASDAQ:IPGP), up 13%. In trading on Wednesday, energy shares...