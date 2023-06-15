PwC acquired stake in Top Education Group while consulting to Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency

PricewaterhouseCoopers began work on a top-level consulting contract with the federal government's regulator of tertiary colleges 24 hours before agreeing to acquire a $5.5 million stake in one such college, the controversial Top Education Group. Key points: The tertiary education regulator says it has been unable to find any record of PwC disclosing any conflicts of interest The tertiary education regulator says it has been unable to find any record of PwC disclosing any conflicts of interest PwC says it fulfilled its disclosure obligations PwC says it fulfilled its disclosure obligations Top Education Group's business model is focused on recruiting...