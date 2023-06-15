The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Vodafone and Three merger to test how much national security law can gum up M&A activity

June 15, 2023
Source: news.sky.com news.sky.com
News Snapshot:
The proposed merger between Vodafone's UK arm and Three UK would, if permitted, represent the biggest shake up in the UK's mobile telephony sector in more than a decade. It would take the number of UK mobile players down from four to three. Nothing like that has happened since T-Mobile and Orange combined their UK operations in 2010 to form EE, now owned by BT, which took the market down from five to four players. The rationale behind the deal is that the UK mobile telephony market is just too competitive for the smaller players in it - Vodafone has...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter