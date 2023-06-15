Fortescue hand making electrolysers to beat the shortage

Fortescue Future Industries chief executive Mark Hutchinson said the need for electrolysers in coming years would be huge, and the Gladstone factory would complete its first electrolysers within the next six months. He said the electrolysers delivered this year would be made by hand, with a full production line unlikely to be installed at Gladstone until next year. “We have also successfully completed the build of our PEM prototype [a type of electrolyser that works on proton exchange membrane] and manual production of electrolysers has commenced,” he said. “We remain firmly on track to produce Queensland-made, FFI electrolysers this year....