Covid-19 ‘patient zero’ identified in bombshell report

The Covid-19 “patient zero” was a Wuhan scientist carrying out experiments on souped-up coronaviruses, a new report has sensationally claimed. According to the report, the scientist, Ben Hu, was conducting risky tests at the Wuhan Institute of Virology with two colleagues, Ping Yu and Yan Zhu. It’s understood all three fell ill with Covid-like symptoms and needed hospital care weeks before China disclosed the virus outbreak to the world. They had never been named until now, The Sun reports. Several US government officials have now identified the three scientists in a bombshell report by journalists Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi....