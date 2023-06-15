Valorant Mobile release date: What to expect

Riot Games There’s no doubt that Valorant Mobile is one of the most anticipated upcoming Android games out there, primed to take on heavy hitters like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile when Riot Games finally releases it into the wild. So when exactly is the Valorant Mobile release date and how will the game match up with the PC version? Here’s everything we know so far. QUICK ANSWER Neither Riot Games nor Tencent has announced an official release date for Valorant Mobile, but it is under closed testing in South East Asia as of mid-2023. We may learn more later...