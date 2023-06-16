The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

3 reasons to buy Woodside shares today (and 3 not to)

June 16, 2023
Source: fool.com.au fool.com.au
News Snapshot:
The ASX energy giant had a bumper 2022 but should you add Woodside shares to your portfolio? 3 reasons to buy Woodside shares today (and 3 not to) You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX: WDS) is Australia’s largest oil and gas business with a global portfolio of exploration, development, and operational projects. Woodside shares rocketed in 2022 amid sanctions on...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter