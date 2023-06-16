How many Americans have to die before we do something about road safety?

As plans get underway to repair, rebuild and reopen a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia after it collapsed in flames on Sunday when a tanker truck slammed into a wall, we find ourselves once again thinking about our roads. Whether it is infrastructure or pedestrian safety, roads are vital to a nation’s life. And too many of us are dying on American roads. I think about a seasoned U.S. diplomat in the prime of her life who returned from Afghanistan for a break last summer. Having endured deadly conflict overseas, she was hit and killed while riding her bicycle...