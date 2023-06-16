From COVID-19 to future threats: building a global genomic surveillance network

A recent study published in the Cell Host and Microbe Journal presented a modular framework for global sustainable networks of viral genomic surveillance. Study: Toward a global virus genomic surveillance network. Image Credit: PopTika/Shutterstock.com Background Virus genetic diversity and evolution can impact control efforts and dynamics of an outbreak. Monitoring evolutionary processes can provide more answers than conventional epidemiology. Genomic data have been instrumental in developing diagnostic assays, therapeutics, and vaccines and can improve disease forecasting models. Therefore, viral genomic sequencing can help better formulate and evaluate strategies to prevent disease and transmission. The authors discussed viral genomic sequencing and...