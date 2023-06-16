Some Chinese Canadians embrace 'white people food' movement, others are baffled

VANCOUVER — Cheese sticks and a bagel. A boiled egg with raw broccoli. A fat ball of burrata cheese sitting atop a pile of green grapes. VANCOUVER — Cheese sticks and a bagel. A boiled egg with raw broccoli. A fat ball of burrata cheese sitting atop a pile of green grapes. Welcome to the divisive world of "white people food," a movement that has exploded in popularity among Chinese Canadian communities, both as an internet hashtag and lifestyle philosophy. At its core are depictions of simple — some might say depressing — meals. Plain, often raw, and devoid of...