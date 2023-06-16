Protests planned for Modi's US visit over India human rights

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. rights groups plan protests next week against India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington over what they say is India's deteriorating human rights situation. The Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, Veterans for Peace and Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition plan to gather near the White House on June 22 when Modi is due to meet U.S. President Joe Biden. Washington hopes for closer ties with the world's largest democracy, which is sees as a counterweight to China, but rights advocates worry that geopolitics will overshadow human rights concerns. The United States has...