The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Ex-Navy Chief Arun Prakash writes: Three years after Galwan, defending against Chinese aggression

June 16, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
Ahead of the third anniversary of the India-China Galwan clash, Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, reminded us, at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, of China’s “complex and systematic” build-up of defence capabilities, adding ominously: “India is unlikely to catch up to China in the coming decades because of its weak industrial infrastructure.” It is up to India’s decision-makers to either dismiss this comment as an attempt at psychological warfare or to use it as a whip for accelerating the atmanirbharta campaign. The harsh fact is, that despite being a nuclear-weapon state and space...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter