Data Center Services Global Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Digitalization to Bolster Sector

June 16, 2023
Dublin, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Data Center Services Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global data center services market grew from $59.53 billion in 2022 to $67.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $116.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6%. The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the data center services market. The adoption of digitalization is increasing due to the need for increased productivity,...
