Modi to address FedEx, Mastercard, other US CEOs at Kennedy Center

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the CEOs of top American companies including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe during his trip to the United States for an official state visit, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The CEO reception with more than 1,200 participants, including business leaders from US and Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek, will be held on June 23 at Washington's John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the source added. It will follow the official state dinner on June 22 at the White House with President Joe Biden - a celebration billed...