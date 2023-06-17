Assassin's Creed Jade release date, platforms, story, and everything we know

We're edging closer to an Assassin's Creed Jade release date now that there's a beta to sign up for - and it's a game that many will be keeping close tabs on. While there’s been a lot going on within the Assassin’s Creed franchise this year, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is one of the newest and most original installments in development. Much of this is because it'll be a mobile game. However, more generally, there's going to be a lot to learn about why Codename Jade could fall among one of the best Assassin’s Creed games , but we are...