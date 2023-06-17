As Blinken heads to China, a wall of suspicion awaits him

“China has thrown away its illusions,” said Zhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University. “It’s less and less confident in the idea that China-US relations could improve because of Chinese efforts.” Xi has recently warned officials to be prepared for “extreme scenarios,” suggesting that external threats are multiplying. Chinese military vessels have maneuvered close to American warships and planes, in what American officials have called unnecessary provocations. And in a phone call this week, China’s foreign minister told Blinken it was “clear who bears responsibility” for deteriorating bilateral relations. More broadly, Xi has been fixated on national...