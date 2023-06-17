Music Video Shot on iPhone 14 Pro Shows its Storytelling Power

Musical artist Grant Knoche’s new music video for his song “First Hello” was shot exclusively on an iPhone 14 Pro, showcasing another example of how artists use iPhone’s impressive video capabilities to produce professional-caliber content. Knoche’s video was shot by film director Robert Marrero and tells Knoche’s story of coming out. “In honor of this momentous occasion in his life, this year, Grant created a music video and remix to ‘First Hello’ shot on iPhone 14 Pro. The video depicts various stories of LBGTQ+ couples and individuals finding the courage to live as their true selves and creatively expresses these...