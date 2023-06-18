Partial de-dollarization is possible, but China won't dethrone the greenback even if it becomes the world's largest economy

Sutthipong Kongtrakool/ Getty Images JPMorgan strategists said dollar dominance isn't going away anytime soon, regardless of China's growth. Partial de-dollarization in possible as China's yuan becomes a bigger part of global commerce. De-dollarization can stem from sliding faith in the dollar, or developments that enhance the credibility of other currencies. The world could soon see the dominance of the US dollar start to wane, amounting to a partial de-dollarization of the global economy, according to JPMorgan, but that doesn't mean it's at risk of being replaced by a competitor like the yuan. In a recent note, strategists at the bank...