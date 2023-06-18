Pakistan has no problem with India, US deepening ties, says country's defence minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Islamabad does "not have any problem" with the United States deepening its ties with India, provided it does not come at the cost of Pakistan, a media report said on Saturday. The remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to arrives in the US on June 20 on an Official State Visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden, during which India and the US will discuss five broad areas of significance -- healthcare, technology, renewable energy, education and defence. The defence minister expressed these views while responding to a question about India...