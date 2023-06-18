Good day. Here are the stories for The Manila Times for Sunday, June 18, 2023. Yulo snares gold in Asian Championships FILIPINO gymnast Carlos Yulo seized the floor exercise gold medal in the Men's Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the O.C.B.C. Hall in Singapore on Saturday. The 4-foot-11 Yulo scored 15.300 points to top the floor exercise final which also saw his compatriot Ivan Cruz perform and finish eighth with a score of 11.433 points. Yulo, the 2019 floor exercise world champion, emerged as the top performer in the floor exercise qualification round with 14.966 points last Thursday, June...