Shift in militant strategy to ‘complacency’, why Jammu is seeing a terror thrust

Two attacks on security personnel in the space of a fortnight — on April 20, when five soldiers were killed as militants ambushed their truck in Poonch; and on May 5, when five Army personnel were killed in an explosion in a forested area in Rajouri — have suddenly made Jammu, a region that was largely seen as more peaceful of the two regions of J&K, the focus of a new terror thrust. Many believe that the first sign of this shift in focus of militants from adjoining Kashmir Valley to Jammu came in February 2021, when the UT Police...