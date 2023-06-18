The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Shift in militant strategy to ‘complacency’, why Jammu is seeing a terror thrust

June 18, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
Two attacks on security personnel in the space of a fortnight — on April 20, when five soldiers were killed as militants ambushed their truck in Poonch; and on May 5, when five Army personnel were killed in an explosion in a forested area in Rajouri — have suddenly made Jammu, a region that was largely seen as more peaceful of the two regions of J&K, the focus of a new terror thrust. Many believe that the first sign of this shift in focus of militants from adjoining Kashmir Valley to Jammu came in February 2021, when the UT Police...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter