Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address 102nd episode today; check time, where to listen and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the sixth Mann Ki Baat of 2023 today i.e. on 18 June. The 102nd edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio program of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am today. The program is held every month on the last Sunday, through which the PM Modi interacts with the nation, however this time it is being held on the second last Sunday of the month. The first Mann Ki Baat show was aired on 3rd October 2014. The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well...